53 Lakh New Members Enrolled By BJP In UP, Says Radha Mohan Singh

Lucknow: The national returning officer of BJP and former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh said here on Saturday that so far over 53 lakh new members have been enrolled and with this, the total number members of the party has crossed 1.7 crore in UP.

The BJP leader said the term of the new members will be for the next three years and those enrolling 50 members will qualify as active members. He said the party has enrolled 3 crore new members across the country and the verification of the new members will be conducted till August 25. He said the head of the booth committees have also been asked to enroll active members.

Mr Singh said for the purpose of organisational election a delimitation commission will be set up by the BJP and UP BJP leader Laksham Acharya will head the commission.

He said after delimitation the state organisation of UP will become largest in the country. The BJP has divided UP in 94 districts and this number is likely to increase after delimitation. The number of mandal in UP BJP is expected to increase to 2,000 after delimitation.

Mr Singh said that meeting in connection with the organisational election in districts will be held from August 25 to 31, added that returning officer for the election will be from different district. The process of the organisational elections will commence from September 1 and election of booth committees will be held on September 11 and from October 11 to November 11 elections of mandal and district will be conducted.

The national returning officer Mr Singh said that the returning and assistant returning officer for each district have been announced on Saturday. The state Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon is the returning officer of Uttar Pradesh. UNI