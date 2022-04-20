52,990 Hectares Of Govt Land Evacuated From Land Sharks: UP Min

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the state assembly that 52,990 hectares of government land have been evacuated from the land mafias in the state till July 31 last.

State Urban development minister Suresh Kumar Khanna while replying to a question of Samajwadi Party member Sanjay Garg said that 1,572 land sharks have been identified in the state against whom criminal cases registered and action taken. However, the minister reiterated that the government had taken enough precautions to prevent the poor and landless people from government action. "In April last, the government has issued a new government order (GO) which said that people who have less than one bigha of land will not be evacuated from the government land. Landless labours or poor who are residing for the past 10 years would not not be removed," he added.

But Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury alleged that the the lekhpals were threatening the poor and landless and harassing them on the name of staying on the government land.

He even said that the government employees were trying to mint money from the poor on this matter.

Mr Garg too said that while the big land sharks being spared for their connections with the officials, the rural employees were harassing the poor farmers and agricultural labourers. UNI