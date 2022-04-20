52,000 migrants sent to Bihar, Bengal, UP on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration sent 52,000 migrants and students back to their hometown by 25 trains and 540 buses, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

While a total of 22,364 migrants and students were sent to their native places in Bihar by 16 trains, a total of 11,530 people were sent to Uttar Pradesh in 8 trains and one train with 1,474 passengers left for West Bengal.

Apart from the rail route, 540 buses were also involved in carrying 16,200 passengers back to their homes in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia earlier in the day, confirmed an IANS report that more than four lakh people have registered at the Delhi government''s website for going home and transportation is being arranged for around 65,000 migrants.

Around 25 trains left from Delhi for different states on Wednesday carrying 37,500 migrants back to their hometowns, with 11 trains being sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Around 65,000 people have been sent back to their homes until now. We are also seeking permission from other states to send migrants back to their hometowns. As soon as we get the permission, we would arrange trains for those states."

Most such requests have been received from migrants of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who account for 1,95,746 and 1,84,997 people respectively, said Sisodia.

