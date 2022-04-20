52 Students Of Saharanpur Medical College Suspended For Beating Up, Cutting Juniors' Hair

Saharanpur: Fifty-two students of a medical college in Saharanpur district have been suspended from class for one month and from the hostel for six months after complaints of ragging against them were found true, the principal said Thursday. Arvind Trivedi, principal of Shaikh-Ul-Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur, said the students were suspended on Wednesday. He said the students of 2016-2017 batch had beaten up and cut the hair of their juniors. He said complaints against the students by their juniors were found true by the anti-ragging committee.