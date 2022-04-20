52 More Corona Cases In Uttarakhand, State Figures At 1355

Dehradun (The Hawk): 52 more tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 8 PM on 7 June. The number of persons who were discharged on Sunday is 75 in the whole state. 528 patients have recovered till now. On Friday 4 patients emerged from Dehradun, 27 from Haridwar, 6 from Bageshwar, 2 from Nainital, 1 from Champawat, 3 from Tehri and 2 from US Nagar. 7 positive persons were reported positive by private labs. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 824. There are now 352 cases in Dehradun, while Nainital has 317. A 79 year old COVID positive man died at the Sushila Tiwari hospital Haldwani on Sunday.