52 Fresh Infections Detected In U'khand, 1 More Covid-19 Death

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,806 on Sunday as 52 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,082 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 609. The state's toll rose to 1,703 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,412. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 24. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.19 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 30 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 9 and 6 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Nainital, 2 Uttarkashi, 1 each in Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.





