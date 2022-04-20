51 new cases in Noida, 21 with influenza-like symptoms

Gautam Buddh Nagar: The number of Covid-infected patients shows no signs of abatement in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The coronavirus cases in Noida surged by 51, according to UP health officials.

Of the 51 cases, 21 corona-infected patients, belonging to different parts of the district, had influenza-like symptoms. As many as five infected patients in Sector-48 were from the same family, whose members were being treated for corona infection in a Delhi hospital.

District surveillance officer Sunil Dohra said, of the 51 new cases, three were old cases. The second sample report of all infected patients was found to be positive. Of these, nine patients belonged to outside the district and the state. As many as 39 patients have been found corona-infected in the district.

According to the latest report, the total number of infected persons in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) rose to 414. The district administration said that the Delhi-Noida border would remain sealed as the report released by the health department revealed that Delhi was the source of infection for 42 per cent of cases in the district.

