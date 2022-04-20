51 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In U'khand; Tally Rises To 400

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 51 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number in the state to 400.

Barring the five cases reported from Haridwar, all the new patients have travel history outside the state, a state health department bulletin said.

A nurse at a government hospital in Haridwar and four local labourers have tested positive in the district.

A total of 64 patients have been discharged after being cured and there are 329 active cases in the state now, the bulletin said. Of the latest cases, 14 each were detected in Pithoragarh and Tehri, 10 in Nainital, five in Haridwar, three each in Almora and Dehradun and two in Udham Singh Nagar districts, it said. PTI