51-day 'yagna' in Ayodhya for world peace amid coronavirus pandemic

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A 51-day 'yagna' is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for world peace amid COVID-19 outbreak. Ramadal Trust is conducting the 'yagna' in Ayodhya for well being of human beings.

Yagna is a ritual which is performed with a specific objective or aim. There are total 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including two deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 1649 in India and 41 deaths. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there are 8,27,419 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 40, 777 deaths.

—ANI