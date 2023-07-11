50th GST Council meet gets underway; taxation of online gaming, utility vehicles on agenda

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the 50th GST Council meeting began, and it is expected that many topics, such as the taxation of online gambling, the definition of utility vehicles, and the tightening of criteria for registration and claiming of ITC, will be discussed.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance, debuted a short film titled "GST Council - 50 steps towards a journey" at the start of the meeting in the nation's capital.

According to a tweet from Nirmala Sitharaman's office, the Council has made almost 1,500 decisions in the spirit of cooperative federalism over the course of 49 meetings.—Inputs from Agencies