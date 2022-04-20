507 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in UP; infection tally at 14,598

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 507 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, officials said.

The death toll in the state stands at 435 as the infection tally mounted to 14,598.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,904 people have recovered from the disease and the state has 5,259 active coronavirus cases.

He said 13,966 tests were conducted in the state on Monday, adding accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace those who have returned from other parts of the country.

"ASHA workers have tracked 16.75 lakh migrant workers and among them, 1,463 were found with coronavirus symptoms," Prasad said.

The state government''s 1.23 lakh surveillance teams have surveyed over 93.42 lakh homes and covered 4.76 crore population, he said, adding the Aarogya Setu mobile application is also being used to track suspected patients.

"Acting on alerts generated by the application, 83,462 people were called and given advise to protect themselves from the infection," the official added.

PTI