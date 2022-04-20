50,000 Muslims sign online petition against triple talaq; calls it 'un-Quranic' practice

Members of a women's rights group have sought the support of the National Commission for Women (NCW) to abolish the practice of 'triple talaq', terming it as an "un-Quranic" practice. The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) in its letter to NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam stated that they have collected 50,000 signatures in support of their campaign and are writing to Women's Commissions in different states for their support. "We have found that women want a legal ban on the practice of oral/unilateral divorce. Our national study 'Seeking Justice Within Family' found that 92 per cent of Muslim women want an end to this practice which destroys their life and the lives of their children. Coupled with oral divorce is the heinous practice of nikah halala which also must be abolished. "The instant method of divorce has no mention in the Quran. In fact the Quranic method requires a 90-day process of dialogue, reconciliation and mediation before divorce takes place. "The Muslim personal law must be reformed in such a manner that all discriminatory practices are struck down as illegal and Muslim women's Constitutional and Quranic rights are safeguarded," said the letter. The body said that on a mere pronouncement of 'talaq' thrice, the woman gets instantly and irrevocably divorced and becomes a "destitute" overnight. "This practice is being supported by the clerics of the community who encourage such misogynistic and patriarchal practice," the letter said.The women's body also sought equal citizenship rights for Muslims as enshrined in the Constitution as well as justice and equality for Muslim women based on the "Quranic tenets".