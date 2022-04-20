5,000 Wheat Purchase Centres Become Operational In UP

Lucknow: Ending role of middlemen, 5,000 wheat purchase centres spread across Uttar Pradesh began functioning on Saturday, an official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier directed officials to ensure that these centres should start functioning from April 1. Adityanath also revised the target of wheat purchase and government agencies have been asked to buy 70 lakh tonne of the total target of 80 lakh tonnes in 2017.

He has asked party MP's and legislators to monitor the functioning of these centres so that the state government gets feedback from the field about compliance of its directives.

Providing this information, a state government spokesman said that the Chief Minister has also warned officials against any laxity in this regard and has said that playing with the welfare of the farmers cannot be allowed.

For this, he added, any callousness found at any wheat purchase centres would be dealt with firmly.

Adityanath also said that the previous Samajwadi Party government had purchased wheat through middlemen, something which will not be allowed at any cost by the present Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

All centres will purchase wheat directly, he said.

For identification of farmers and cultivated areas, help will be taken from the Aadhaar number and account books of the farmers. Support Price amount will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the farmers.

The Chief Minister has also directed all District Magistrates to ensure proper weighing and trustworthy system and also arrange for shade, drinking water and other public facilities for the farmers so that they do not face any inconvenience. Adityanath has reiterated that his government is committed to getting the rightful price to farmers for their harvest and ensure their economic prosperity. For this, he stated, the state government will do everything it can.