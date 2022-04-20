5,000 Fake Aadhaar Cards Seized In WB

Kolkata: The recovery of nearly 5,000 fake Aadhaar cards in Malda district in Bengal has come as a headache for the state security agencies already grappling with fake currency notes. Agencies are worried that with the district bordering Bangladesh, several subversive elements might be living in the country by now using such fake Aadhaar cards. The issuance of fake Aadhaar cards came to light when some villagers from Mahishbathani and Notuntola in Malda, a few kilometres away from the Indo-Bangladesh border, complained to the district administration that they have been issued fake Aadhaar cards. The investigation that followed led the police to four people and a cache of some 5,000 fake Aadhaar cards, after they had managed to sell only around 150 of these. Senior officials said the matter came to their notice after some residents of Notuntola met the block development officer and expressed their concern that their Aadhaar cards might not be authentic. Checking into the cards and tracking their numbers, the BDO handed over the case to the local police. The investigation led to four persons, three of who hail from Bihar. They were arrested along with two laptops.