500 More MBBS Seats To Increase In UP From Next Academic Session

Lucknow: After Uttar Pradesh government deciding to upgrade five districts hospitals to medical colleges, 500 additional seats are likely to be created for MBBS aspirants from the next academic year (2018-19). After the addition, the number of seats of MBBS in UP will go up to 2,700. According to officials here today, 100 seats each will be created in five district hospitals in Basti, Faizabad, Firozabad, Shahjhanpur and Bahraich. The process is likely to be completed by early next year. Officials said that work on upgrading these hospitals is being carried out as per schedule despite some hitches in land acquisition. "Hopefully, we will be able to create additional seats by next year," the officials said. Rs 180 crore have been sanctioned by the government for upgrading each of the five district hospitals and 70 per cent of the amount will be paid by the central government. Currently, there are 17 government medical colleges in the state which offer 2,199 MBBS seats. Officials said that the government eventually plans to upgrade 12 districts hospitals and work on that will start after the current project is over. Also, construction of two new medical colleges in Badaun and Jaunpur is currently underway. Officials said that two new medical colleges are also proposed in Chandauli and Najibabad in Bijnor. All these colleges will have to seek affiliation from King George's Medical University in Lucknow. UNI



