500 and 1000 rupee notes: Delhi Metro to accept old-high denomination notes till Saturday

NEW DELHI: In a relief to daily commuters, the government on Wednesday extended the use of Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes at metro railway stations till Saturday. In a surprise announcement on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that old high-denomination notes will cease to be legal tenders from midnight; he however said later that these currency notes will be accepted for next 72 hours at certain public utilities. These include government hospitals, pharmacies in government hospitals, railway ticketing counters, ticket counters of public transport, airline ticketing counters at airports, milk booths, cremetoria/burial grounds, petrol pumps and gas stations. The list did not include metro and announcements at metro stations on Wednesday morning said they will not accept old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Following this, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary (DEA) Shaktikanta Das spoke to the Ministry of Urban Development and the error was rectified. A clarification is being issued that the old high-denomination currency notes will be a valid tender at metro stations for first 72 hours, he said. The Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes were withdrawn from circulation with effect from midnight. �PTI