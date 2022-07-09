50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough; takes a lot out of you: Manjrekar on Pandya

New Delhi : After coming back into the Indian team for the home T20I series against South Africa, Pandya captained India to a 2-0 series win in Ireland and produced another stellar all-round performance against England in the first T20I at Southampton, making 51 with the bat and taking 4-33 with the ball in India's 50-run win.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in scintillating form since the start of IPL 2022, leading first-timers Gujarat Titans to the trophy with an all-round performance in the final at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

After coming back into the Indian team for the home T20I series against South Africa, Pandya captained India to a 2-0 series win in Ireland and produced another stellar all-round performance against England in the first T20I at Southampton, making 51 with the bat and taking 4-33 with the ball in India's 50-run win.

Post the conclusion of T20Is, Pandya will be seen in the ODI series against England, where he is expected to make a comeback in the format after last featuring against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes playing 50-overs cricket will be tough for Pandya as it takes a lot out of an all-rounder.

"There I am worried (on Pandya). I am not sure it's a great call but I don't think he is making the trip to West Indies, if I remember, for the one-dayers. 50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough, it really takes a lot out of you." -- IANS