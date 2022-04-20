50 Booked For Attacking Police Team In UP

Auraiyya: A case was registered against around 50 people, including 18 identified individuals, for attacking a police team which was investigating a domestic violence complaint in this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Wednesday.

12 people have been arrested in connection with the case. According to sources here, one Sarita, residing in the Pootha village of the Ajitmal area, made a complaint of domestic violence, following which, a police team went on the spot to investigate.

Subsequently, several people attacked the police team. According to sources, PRV Commander Vidyasagar, Sub-commander Mukesh Kumar, driver Pramod Kumar and Muradganj chowki In-charge Pramod Kumar and constable Balveer, Narendra and Gaurav Chaudhary had a dispute over removing a car parked on the road. Following the dispute, the local people attacked the cops.

A case has been registered against 50 people including 18 identified individuals under serious sections. UNI