5.51 Lakh Diyas To Lighten And Brighten Temple City

Ayodhya: As many as 5.51 lakh diyas illuminating the temple city and banks of the Saryu river on Saturday night will mark the celebration of Diwali event 'Deepotsav' in Uttar Pradesh.

The event is also expected to create a new Guinness Book of record.

Several programmes related to Lord Ram and his return from exile will also be organised as part of the celebrations.

Schemes worth Rs 226 crore will also be launched on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and other ministers of the state will attend the event.

UP government spokesperson tableau procession of Lord Rama was organised from 1000 hrs today. This procession started from Saket College and will end at Ramkatha park in which artistes from various countries will take part. The Chief Minister will overview the procession at around 1600 hrs.

He said, "A symbolic descent of Lord Rama and Sita from a chopper will take place at around 1630 hrs. Besides various programs such as worship and symbolic coronation of Rama have also been planned." Thereafter, inaugurations and foundations of schemes along with addresses of guests will happen till 1800 hrs, he said.

Ram Leela from seven countries were the main attraction on the occasion. Eleven tableaus of Lord Rama showcased different events. The whole program has been declared as "state fair". Moreover, around 2,500 children are preparing Lord Rama`s life events, his bow and arrow, and pictures. UNI