New Delhi: On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR and the surrounding area.

Officials said the quake occurred at 1:33 p.m. and was centred near the uninhabited village of Gandoh Bhalessa in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.—Inputs from Agecies