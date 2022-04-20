5.2 magnitude quake hits Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: (PTI) A medium intensity earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, tonight hit the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand.





According to the National Seismological Centre, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Uttarakhand along the border between India and Nepal.





The earthquake had occurred at 10.22 PM, officials said.





Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale had hit the Kullu region in Himachal Pradesh. The earthquake had occurred at 4.12 AM, they said.





