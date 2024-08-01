5.02 lakh recruitments in Railways during NDA government compared to 4.11 lakh in UPA rule: Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Addressing the Lok Sabha, he emphasized the improved safety measures and reduced accident rates.

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday cited figures to show that there were about one lakh more recruitments during the past 10 years of BJP-led NDA government compared to 10 years of UPA government and said that there is an annual calendar for railway recruitment.

Replying to the debate on the working of his ministry in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw highlighted that the ratio of general coaches, including sleeper and non-AC coaches, to AC coaches is almost 2:1.

He pointed out that during the UPA rule, the average number of accidents per year was 171 which has now been reduced by 68 per cent and the government is committed to the of goal of safety.

In an apparent reference to the allegations of the Congress about government not filling vacancies, Vaishnaw said vacancies now come four times a year and over 40,000 vacancies have been adverstised.

"If we talk about recruitment in railways - from 2004 to 2014 during UPA's tenure, only 4.11 lakh employees were recruited in railways whereas from 2014 to 2024 - in 10 years of NDA's, this tally goes up to 5.02 lakh... What has been in demand for years - to have an annual calendar for railway recruitment, we have declared it in January 2024. For the youths who try hard to get into railways, now vacancies for the same come four times in a year - in January, April, July and October. Even now, 40,565 vacancies are advertised that are to be filled," he said.

The minister, who faced interruptions from opposition members, emphasized that the Railways is the lifeline of the country and a crucial organization upon which the nation's economy depends. He urged the parliament to depoliticize the Railways and focus on its improvement for the benefit of the country.

Noting large participation of members in the debate, Vaishnaw talked of general policy, regional issues and how the Railways is aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

He stated that at the BJP takes criticism on the chin and respond accordingly without avoiding discussions.

Rebutting Congress attacks, he said their "shop of lies" will no longer work.

Noting that Railways is common man's mode of travel, he said many steps have been taken over the last 10 years in the interest of middle class and aspirational middle class.

The minister said that in response to travel demand, approximately 2,500 additional general coaches will be produced in the upcoming months.

He said many opposition MPs have also demanded Vande Bharat trains for their regions.

The minister said a Vande Metro train, is being tested and a Vande sleeper train is being developed.

He noted that combination of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Vande Metro, and Vande Sleeper trains will significantly enhance passenger services in the coming years.

He highlighted that stations now have control through electronic interlocking. While only 837 stations had this technology between 2004 and 2014, 2,964 stations were covered from 2014 to 2024, he said.

He also noted that steps were taken to make the interlocking systems of different manufacturers interoperable.

He noted that there are currently three manufacturers of KAVACH, with two additional ones being added. Additionally, 8,000 engineers have been trained, and six universities now include sections about KAVACH in their curricula.

The minister emphasized that the country now has the necessary human resources and capabilities to roll out KAVACH on a large scale.

He mentioned that over the last 10 years, 26,52,000 ultrasonic flaw detection tests have been conducted, and new technologies have also been incorporated.

The minister highlighted that in 2013-14, there were around 2,500 rail fractures, but by 2024, this number has decreased to only 324, indicating an 85% reduction.

He noted that during the UPA era, only 2,300 LHB coaches were produced, whereas in the NDA's two governments, 37,000 coaches have been produced.

The minister noted that expenditure on safety-related issues was Rs 98,414 crore in 2023-24, and this allocation has now gone up to Rs 1,08,795 crore.

The Rolling Block system prioritizes maintenance by enabling planning for the next 26 weeks, ensuring efficient and proactive upkeep.

The minister said Kerala's allocation increased to Rs 3,011 crore from an average of Rs 372 crore during the UPA government, and Tamil Nadu's allocation has increased to Rs. 6362 crore from an average of Rs. 879 crore.

He said land acquisition support is expected from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. While 2749-hectare land is required from Tamil Nadu to complete the railway projects, only 807 hectares has been acquired, he said.

Noting that railway electrification has significantly boosted efficiency, Vaishnaw said 44,000 km track was electrified in 10 years while only 20,000 km electrified in 50 years.

—ANI