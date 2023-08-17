5-yr-old girl raped in MP's Satna, hospitalised

Bhopal: A five-year-old girl was raped in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police reported on Thursday, adding that she is presently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

According to the cops, the victim's parents were beggars who lived near a temple.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old accused, who was out on bail, took the victim with him on the pretext of giving her food, the police said.

In an isolated area, he raped the minor before fleeing, leaving her bleeding.

Some people in the area saw the girl and informed the police.

She was sent to a local hospital right away, but her health worsened, so doctors decided to transfer her to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the neighbouring district of Rewa.

“The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court today (Thursday). He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act,” a police official said.

Responding to the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “The incident is heinous and shameful. The accused deserves no leniency. The matter will be heard in a fast track court.”

Just three weeks ago, two people in Maihar, Satna district, gang raped a girl who was 11 years old.—Inputs from Agencies