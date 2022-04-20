5 Women Made To Lie On Floor After Sterilisation

Banda: In a case of healthcare negligence in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, some women were made to lie down on the floor immediately after undergoing sterilisation surgery. A video of the incident has surfaced, in which at least five women can be seen lying on the floor. When asked about the incident, Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar said: "It has been brought to our attention that a 'Nasbandi' camp was organised here on Tuesday, in which 16 cases were registered. Some women were made to lie down on the floor after the surgery." The CMO said that there are 30 beds in the hospital. "However, there were no free beds in the hospital. Some workers at the hospital spread some sheets on the floor and had the women lie on the floor," he added. Kumar said that he will ensure that such negligence does not happen in the future and that action will be taken against those found responsible. ANI