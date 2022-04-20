5 Ultimate Self-Defense Techniques

New Delhi: Women have played an incredible role in the progress of the human race. They have deeply accomplished spectacular efforts in harmonizing, balancing, transforming, influencing the diverse, multicultural society and have shaped the course of history.

Dr Paras, Life-leadership Coach and Founder of Matrrix, shares the ultimate self defense techniques adding, with verifiable evidence, history and mythology has proven that there are many stories told of great women leaders who challenged gender stereotypes and did not let discrimination stand in the the way of their goals, objectives and desires.

The patriarchal values have been ingrained within many people for a very long time and how unfortunate it is that it still inevitably exists in today''s generation. But change must begin somewhere and it is upon every woman to catalyze it. In India, rape or sexual assault against a women occurs at least every 20 minutes as per reports.

Self-defense and physical conditioning for women not only allows you to tangibly defend yourself, but practicing it will prepare you for a worst-cases scenario. Women must have the combating skills and take their leadership to the next level. Feel empowered to defend yourself with these five self-defense techniques:

The Art of walking Confidently

One needs to pass a confident vibration under a myriad of circumstances. Being confident while walking is a key. So, if you find yourself walking home from the pub in the dark, or running through the woods on the weekend, walk with your head up and shoulders back. Make reliable eye contact with people you pass, instead of looking at your phone or at the ground. Give a positive vibration and do not look vulnerable. You''ll feel and look more confident- this will give the attacker an idea that you are well equipped with the resources for your safety and this will change how a potential attacker sees you. It also lets potential attackers know you could identify them easily.

Talk the Talk

It is good to avoid confrontation as much as possible. Try to defuse a situation before it gets too dangerous. If you can sense a situation is about to get heated, try talking the person down. If there''s something they want- money, your phone- hand it over. Nothing you own is worth more than your safety. But, if an attacker touches you (or it''s clear that escape isn''t possible), shout too loudly: "BACK OFF!" or "DON''T TOUCH ME!" This does two things: it signals for help, and lets the attacker see you''re not an easy target.

