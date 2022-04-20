5 things about Samrat Ashoka we did not learn in school

I caught a few episodes of the show and some of the story depictions really made me question my history books which taught me about Ashoka and his life story. Now, I feel that under the pretext of creative license, history has been distorted with over-blown facts. From exaggeration to miracles, the show has it all! Here are a few example� #My history books did not tell me that King Ashoka was a gymnast, who did somersaults in mid air, fought like Jackie Chan and played hide and seek with the soldiers of Magadh. How could my textbook not have mentioned all these cool traits? #It came as a surprise to see that Ashoka had a firang grandmother, Helena (which, by the way, is a fact). Samrat Bindusar (Ashoka�s father) was her stepson; her real son was actually called Justin. But I learnt from the show that she spoke pure Hindi with a heavy accent and with no, and I repeat, absolutely NO expressions. # Now I know that Chanakya was advisor to Chandragupta Maurya and stayed on during Bindusar�s rein. But my academic books never mentioned a thing about his ageless beauty. Even after years the minister didn�t seem to age at all. Chanakya (on the show) looks like he�s still in his late 30s. Wonder what special tonic he was consuming in the jungle for 14 years. #Another thing my text book totally ignored was Chanakya�s mental health. I know that he had an extremely sharp mind, but I never heard or read a thing about his hallucinations. The Chanakya on Television, however, hallucinates a lion who is apparently a version of Chandragupta Maurya. And it appears whenever Chanakya feels that the heir to the emperor�s throne is around the corner. Looks like Chanakya�s superpower was his inbuilt GPS system or so the makers of Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat claim. #The first episode starts with a Buzkashi sport, which is like playing polo using animals instead of balls. Now I know the Mauryan dynasty had a lot of influence from the Persian kingdom, but this looked like a scene taken right out of Amitabh Bachchan�s Khuda Gawah. I�m sure you might have more such example. So feel free to add them to the list in the comment section. I�ll be eagerly waiting to see what you have to add