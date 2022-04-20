5 SSF battalions to provide security cover to courts in UP

Lucknow: After the shooting incident inside the district court in Uttar Pradesh''s Bijnor, as many as five battalions of the Special Security Force (SSF) will be formed to provide security cover to the courts in Uttar Pradesh.

The SSF personnel will be deployed at the courts after professional and security training, said Praveen Kumar, Inspector General (Law and Order).

He informed that security devices will be installed at the district courts across the state in coordination with the respective district judges.

Instructions have been given to ensure flawless security arrangements for transporting prisoners. Besides, steps will be taken for lock-up modernisation after coordination with the government.

Kumar said that the District Judges, administrative officers and Bar Association officials will be consulted to establish a proper system of issuing passes to the litigants and issuing of identity cards to the advocates and the staff.

The state cabinet has nominated a company named ECIL for security verification at local courts and the High Court. The firm will assess and report on the actual condition of CCTV cameras and other security equipment at the courts'' premises.

The CGM court in Uttar Pradesh''s Bijnor was rocked with gunshots during a hearing last week. Even the judge had a narrow escape. Since then, the state government has taken up the task of fortifying courts across the state.

