5 similarities between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt!

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan started their B-town career together. The two debuted with Karan Johar�s Student Of The Year and have come a long way since then. Alia and Varun created a sensation with their next film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and soon became Bollywood�s sweethearts. The actors have made a mark in their own separate ways and are now B-towns most popular stars today. Here are 5 things Alia and Varu have in common: Alia and Varun both come from filmy khandaans and the same was made immense fun of at the AIB roast! Where Alia is popular producer Mahesh Bhatt�s daughter, Varun is director David Dhawan�s dulara beta. The two starred in Kjo�s SOTY and it was their third wheel Sidharth Malhotra who was the odd man out with no filmy background to bring to the table. Taking a look at Alia and Varun�s careers, they are similar in terms of the films the two actors have chosen. A turning point in Alia�s professional life was Highway, where her acting caliber was noticed and appreciated. Prior to this, the actress was known to give commercial hits, but wasn�t in the good books of film critics per say. The same example applies in Varun�s case as well where the actor turned the tables around with Badlapur. Alia and Varun are both quirky in their own ways. They both have an adrenaline rush which makes them stand out from the rest. The Humpty co-stars are selfie crazy and are highly active on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram. It�s their energy and enthusiasm which makes them a favourite of many today! Alia and Varun both make it a point to take on versatile roles. Be it Ms Bhatt�s varied characters from SOTY, Humpty, 2 States, Highway or Varun�s role as a 40 year old in Badlapur and a chichora lad in Main Tera hero. The two will be seen in ventures which demand them to bring something new to the table each time. Where Alia will be seen as a hockey player in Vikas Bahl�s Shandaar, Varun will put on his dancing shoes for Remo D�Souza�s ABCD 2. Varun and Alia both fall under the gen next category along with their peers Sidharth Mlahotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The two actors are equally determined to make it big and be the emerging gen next star through it the films they choose or the directors they work with. The one basic trait Alia and Varun share is that they aren�t afraid to try on new things. Where certain leading superstars are still stuck in the rut of shelling out 100 crore films, these two newcomers are focusing on making a difference with their ventures.