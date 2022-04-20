5 reasons why Lemon water (Nimbu pani) is good for you

New Delhi: Summer has arrived with all its heat and sweat leaving you exhausted. A good and chilling drink is all that one needs to say goodbye to the summer heat instantly. Lemon water or Nimbu pani is one really good option to revitalize your weary senses. So, beat the heat this summer with this cool drink that will soothe your thirst and will leave you wanting for more. Here are a few benefits of drinking Nimbu pani or lemon water: - It helps replenish body salts and revitalize your weary senses after a hectic day. -It flushes out all the toxins and impurities that can build up in the body leaving you refreshed. -It not just gives you the needful energy, but also helps in digestion and burning excess fat. (If sugar not added) -It helps fight against heat stroke and also is a rich source of vitamin C therefore boosting immunity. -It has immense benefits for the skin as it helps keep wrinkles and acne at bay.