5 people detained in Assam for doing bike stunts on a national highway

Guwahati (The Hawk): The police reported on Monday that a total of five people were detained in the Hailakandi district of Assam for conducting dangerous bike stunts on the national highway.

Five young people were performing bike stunts on the national highway connecting Hailakandi with Karimganj, another nearby district, according to a senior police officer.

Amin Laskar, Abdur Rahman Laskar, Fakrul Islam Laskar, Abdul Aziz, and Iqbal Hussain Majumdar were all apprehended by police.

After one of the group members posted a video on social media, the authorities became interested in the group's bike stunts.

Before, Assam's special DGP G.P. Singh issued a warning to riders who attempted risky feats on the highway.

On Twitter, Singh wrote: "People in Assam are asked to send a Direct Message if they know of any locations or individuals who often engage in stunt motorcycling. The Assam Police may also be made aware of such postings on social media platforms."

In order to reduce road accidents in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave orders to all district administration officers on Monday.

(Inputs from Agencies)