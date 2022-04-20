5 Pakistan diplomats not given travel permission for Eden T20 match

New Delhi:�India has refused permission to five Pakistani diplomats here to travel to Kolkata to watch a World T20 cricket match tomorrow for alleged "ISI and defence" links. Indian sources said "while two of the diplomats will be given clearance to travel to Kolkata for the Pakistan- Bangladesh cricket match, five will not be given the permission as they have ISI and defence links." Terming the denial of travel permission to seven of its diplomats as "unfortunate", Pakistan High Commission sources said Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan will be summoned in this regard. "Ministry of External Affairs of India refuses permission to seven Pakistan diplomats who were visiting Kolkata to encourage the Pakistan cricket team. "It is unfortunate that India despite being the host of the World Cup is refusing to fulfil its obligations and creating hurdles," the sources said. Pakistan will play Bangladesh in a Super 10 Group 2 encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata tomorrow. Pakistan and India will also play at the same venue on March 19.