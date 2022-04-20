5 Of A Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision In UP

Jaunpur: Five people belonging to a marriage party were killed on Tuesday morning when the car they were travelling in, collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The incident took place in the Jalalpur police circle on the Varanasi-Lucknow national highway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.

The deceased were returning from a wedding ceremony in Varanasi when the car driver apparently fell asleep. One person was seriously injured in the mishap.

The car turned into a mangled heap of metal and gas cutters had to be used to bring out the bodies. A police spokesman said that the bodies, all from one family, have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway. —IANS