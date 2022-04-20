5 New IT Courts Would Be Set Up In Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura, 2 Western UP Cities

Noida: Five new Income Tax Courts would be set up in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura and two other cities of western Uttar Pradesh for the prosecution of income tax related cases.

PK Gupta, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said that around thousand prosecution cases are pending in different courts in the western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while the number of courts dealing with these cases is very few. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an outreach programme organised by Income Tax department at Amity University here on Tuesday, Gupta said: "Last month I met with the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and obtained his approval for creation of 5 special courts in Western Uttar Pradesh."

"In next couple of weeks, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) might notify creation of more courts in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura and 2 other cities of western UP. These new courts will dispose-off pending prosecution cases of Income-Tax," he added. He also said that Exemption Wing of Income Tax department will camp in Ghaziabad and Meerut for 5 days in a month and dispose-off all the cases belonging to Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad and Western region.

"Trust and NGO's can avail income tax exemption by getting themselves registered," he said.