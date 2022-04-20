5 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair: Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,901, a health department official said on Friday.

Three new patients have travel history, while two were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Fourteen more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,775, he said.

The Union Territory now has 64 active COVID-19 cases, while 62 people have died so far due to the disease, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,72,756 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.84 per cent, he added. —PTI