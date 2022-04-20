5 New Containment Zones Set Up In Dehradun District

Dehradun: Five new containment zones have been set up in Dehradun district including Niranjanpur Sabji Mandi. The number of containment zones is now 23. The new containment zones include Vasant Vihar phase 2 Transformer Lane, Har Shrinath Lane in Khurbura, one area in Railway Road Rishikesh and village Garhi Maychak. The areas have been sealed and the residents would not be allowed to go out. The administration would provide the foodstuffs through mobile vans.



