5 Neo-JMB Militants Arrested In B'desh, IED-Making Materials Seized

Dhaka: Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the DMP's Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, told IANS that while three of the militants were arrested on July 8, the remaining two were held on Sunday.

The militants who were arrested on Sunday evening were identified as IED maker Abdullah Al Mamun alias 'David Killer', and Major Osama alias Naeem, a militant trainer. According to the CTTC chief, Naeem was also a bomb-making instructor and used to lead the prayers at a mosque.

The raids were carried out on Sunday night at a militant hideout in Araihazar, Narayanganj district, where officials also defused three IED bombs, Asaduzzaman said, adding a huge quantity of explosives were seized from the den.

The second raid on a house at Kazipara also in Narayanganj ended at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Many books on jihadi literature, IED -making equipment and remotes were recovered during the operation, Asaduzzaman told IANS.

Last May, the Neo-JMB militants left a remote-controlled IED next to the traffic police box at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj. The bomb disposal team of the CTTC defused it. CTTC officials have said that the IED was made by Mamun.-IANS