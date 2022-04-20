5 more killed in Uttarakhand cloudbursts, toll mounts to 6

Uttarakhand: Five more persons were killed over the last 24 hours in Uttarakhand as heavy rains triggered by a series of cloudbursts hit Tehri and Uttarkashi districts. Uttarkashi�s Chinyalisaur area reported four fresh deaths. The toll in cloudburst now stands at six. Four persons, including three women, were swept in incidents of mudslide when a series of cloudbursts hit several villages in Chinyalisaur at 5 pm and 10 pm on Saturday, SDM Vijay Nath Shukla, who is on a visit to affected areas, told PTI. The deceased women have been identified as Shartna Devi (45), Sunaina (19)�and Godambari Devi (55) who hailed from Dargarh, Junga and Murogi localities. Sunaina�s body has been recovered and a search is on for the rest, he said. Munshi Lal (40) was also swept away by a flood triggered by a cloudburst in Suri village, he said, adding 13 cattle were also buried alive under the debris in the area. The body of 14-year-old Bharti, a resident of Kireth village, who was swept away by waters following the cloudburst yesterday was recovered today from Kothiyaada village in Tehri district, Ghansali SDM Vinod Kumar said. A 15-year-old boy was yesterday killed as cloudbursts in Ghansali area damaged hundreds of houses in over half a dozen villages in Balganga Valley.