5 members of family killed in Mirzapur house collapse

Mirzapur (UP): Five members of a family died here in their sleep after the roof of their house collapsed here early Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 3 am in the Choti Gudri area.

The victims -- Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Saurabh (18), Subham (22); and daughter Sandhya (20) -- used to live in a rented accommodation, police said, adding it was an old building.

Police said they were informed about the incident by a neighbour of the victim family after they heard a loud noise.

Five bodies were recovered from the debris, they added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

—PTI