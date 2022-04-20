    Menu
    States & UTs

    5 members of family killed in Mirzapur house collapse

    April20/ 2022


    Mirzapur (UP): Five members of a family died here in their sleep after the roof of their house collapsed here early Wednesday, police said.

    The incident happened around 3 am in the Choti Gudri area.

    The victims -- Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Saurabh (18), Subham (22); and daughter Sandhya (20) -- used to live in a rented accommodation, police said, adding it was an old building.

    Police said they were informed about the incident by a neighbour of the victim family after they heard a loud noise.

    Five bodies were recovered from the debris, they added.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in