5 Maoists, 2 cops killed in gun battle

Raipur : At leastfive Maoists and two police jawans were on Saturday killed in a gun battle between security personnel and ultras in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district.





Three security personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were also injured. An injured Maoist was arrested from the spot.





"The skirmish took place at 2 pm between a team of the state police District Reserve Group and the ultras in the jungles of Burgum village under the Aranpur police station limits," Inspector General of Police (in-charge), Bastar Range, Sundarraj said. DRG commandos had launched an anti-Maoist operation in the core areas of Aranpur based on specific inputs, the IG said.





PTI



