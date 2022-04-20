5 lesser-known health benefits of curry leaves (kadi patta)

New Delhi: Curry leaves has been on the Indian food menu since eons. It is widely used in Indian cooking. Also known as `kadi patta`, has substantial health benefits and medicinal properties that can fight diseases like anemia, diabetes and cure digestion troubles. Kadi patta leaves are highly valued not just for their flavour but because they are a rich source of vitamin A, calcium and folic acid which help in curing so many ailments. Here are a few health benefits of the �wonder� Indian spice: -Curry leaf is a good source of vitamin A and hence provides protection against developing cataract. -Loaded with folic acid and iron, eating curry leaves helps fight anemia. -Curry leaves also have anti-inflammatory benefits and hence aids in improved digestion. -It also has anti-diabetic agents and thereby keeps a check on blood sugar levels. -And last, but certainly not the least, curry leaves have anti-oxidant properties and anti-bacterial properties that help fight against skin infections and also, it is a great remedy to cure hairfall and prevent premature greying of hair.