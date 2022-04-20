5 killed in UP road accident

Jaunpur: Five people including three women were killed and seven others were injured in a road mishap in the district, on late Friday night.

11 pilgrims from Varanasi were going for a visit to a temple in Kaushambi district when their vehicles collided with a truck near Nikamuddin village at around 0200 hrs, police sources said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Jai Prakash (35), Sarita (33), Manoj (28), Sushila (40) and Sharmila (22).

The injured were admitted to the hospital while three of them critically injured were rushed to Varanasi for treatment.