5 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In UP

Five people were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Asit Srivastava said here that a government bus collided with a trailer near Soni hotel under Khalilabad police station area on the National Highway late Tuesday in which three people were killed while six others critically injured.

The injured included one woman and a child.

One of the deceased have been identified as Om Prakash of Motihari district in Bihar while two others were yet to be identified. The bus was proceeding towards Gorakhpur.

In another accident, two people were killed when two trucks collided near Maghar area on the National Highway under Khalilabad police station area on Tuesday night. The deceased were yet to be identified.

