5 Killed In Lightning Strike, One Died Due To Wall Collapse In UP

Ballia/Pratapgarh/Bareilly: Six people, including three members of a family, died in separate incidents of lightning and wall collapse in parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Harendra Yadav, 55, and Shanti Devi, 60, were killedon Monday night after lightning struck them in Balia and Pratapgrah districts respectively, they said.

Ram Avatar Singh (55), his son Sumit (20) and nephew Brijesh (22) were killed in a lightning strike in Bareilly, SDM Vishu Raja said, adding that five people were injured and admitted to a hospital in the district. Khidirpur village resident Harinarain, 58, died due to wall collapse, the police said. PTI