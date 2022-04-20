5 killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kabul

Kabul: At least five people were killed in a gas cylinder blast at the Baraki roundabout in Kabul on Saturday, informed police.

Eyewitnesses report that at least 10 people have been wounded in the incident, reported TOLO News.

Police informed that a fire had broken out at a bakery located near a wedding hall in Baraki roundabout.

The explosion happened near a restaurant that hosts those who spend the night to obtain Pakistani visas, reported TOLO News citing eyewitnesses.

Further details are awaited.