5 killed as tornado hits Oklahoma, Texas

Washington: At least five people were killed and more than a dozen injured as tornadoes hit the US states of Oklahoma and Texas, according to officials.

A tornado touched down in Marshall County near Oklahoma''s border with Texas on Wednesday evening, leaving two people dead and another person in critical condition at a hospital, local media reported, quoting Robert Chaney, the county''s emergency management director, reports Xinhua news agency.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for several southeast Oklahoma counties on Wednesday.

In Polk County, Texas, at least three people were killed and 20 to 30 people injured after storms ripped through multiple neighbourhoods in the area on Wednesday night, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy has issued a declaration of disaster as there was a significant damage to residential structures, commercial structures and public infrastructure.

--IANS