5 killed as car falls into ditch in UP

Five persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when their car fell into a roadside ditch in Mau district in the early hours of Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide relief to the victims.The deceased include a woman and four children. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.According to the police spokesman, the car was on its way to Gorakhpur from Chhattisgarh.