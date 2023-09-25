5 killed after car collides with tree in MP’s Umaria

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were killed after a car collided with a tree on National Highway 43 (NH 43) in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The accident occurred on NH 43 under Birsinghpur Pali police station limits in the district at around 12:30 am on Monday. Five persons were travelling in the car, three died on the spot, and two died while undergoing treatment.

Those who died were identified as Pushpendra Tripathi, Amit Shukla, Avinash Dubey, Prakash Jagat and Dinesh, residents of Shahdol district.

“Five persons in a car from Shahdol district came to have food at a Dabha in the district last night. While returning they met with an accident on NH 43 at around 12:30 am on Monday in which three persons died on the spot while two died during treatment,” Birsinghpur Pali police station in charge Madan Lal Maravi said.

On getting the information about the incident the police rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem and after that, they would be handed over to the family, Maravi added.

—ANI