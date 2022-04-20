5 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Firozabad: Five people were killed and three others injured after a truck rammed into a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place near the Nagla Khangar police station area on the Expressway.

According to the police, the private double-decker bus from Rajasthan was headed to Lucknow from Agra when it stopped due to a breakdown. The driver and conductor of the bus were fixing the bus when suddenly a truck rammed into a parked bus from behind.

The injured have been taken to Medical College Saifai in Etawah District.

"Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi expressed grief over the road accident in Firozabad, instructed senior officers to help the victims by reaching the spot immediately. CM also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured," the Chief Minister's Office said. Further details are awaited. —ANI