5 Kids Severely Injured In UP Blaze

Farukhabad: Five children within the age group of five to eight years are fighting for their lives after receiving serious burn injuries while playing with explosive material extracted from firecrackers in an Uttar Pradesh town here.

The indent took place in Ganga Darvaza locality late Thursday.

According to reports, the children were playing with firecrackers, collected from an old deserted building near their house. They extracted the explosive powders from the crackers and put it on fire leading to a major blast that seriously injured all of them.

They were rushed to the Kayamganj Community Health Centre (CHC) from where they were referred to the Lohia Hospital in a serious condition, police spokesman said. —IANS