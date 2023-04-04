  • Today is: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
5 injured in Manipur IED blast

The Hawk
April4/ 2023

At least five people were injured, two of them seriously, when a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Manipur's Ukhrul district, police said on Tuesday.

A police official in Imphal said that the blast, triggered by unidentified miscreants, took place between Phungreitang and Viewland area on Monday night injuring five non-Manipuris -- four small traders and a cart puller.

Three injured persons have been admitted to Ukhrul district hospital for medical treatment, while two critically injured persons -- Sanjay Prasad and Mangal Mahaton hailing from Bihar -- were shifted to a hospital in Imphal.

Police are yet to confirm the motive behind the IED blast which also damaged a portion on the road.

Police personnel and Assam Rifles troopers immediately rushed to the spot, around 80 km north of Imphal, and launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

However, there has been no arrests so far, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility for the blast. IANS

